Walden - Tahoe OG Cured Resin

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Cured Resin - Tahoe OG**

Relax deeply with **Tahoe OG**, now available as premium cured resin. This indica-dominant strain is celebrated for its tranquil, body-soothing effects, making it the perfect choice for unwinding after a long day or preparing for a restful night. With a rich flavor profile of earthy pine and lemony citrus notes, **Tahoe OG** delivers a smooth and grounding experience.

Crafted as cured resin, this product captures the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, preserving the authentic essence of the flower for a potent and flavorful experience. Free from solvents and additives, **Tahoe OG Cured Resin** is cannabis in its purest and most natural form.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Cured Resin:** Retains the complete terpene and cannabinoid profile for rich flavor and effects.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Ensuring exceptional purity and quality.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly crafted with care for the environment.

Unwind and recharge with **Tahoe OG Cured Resin** – smooth, potent, and perfectly relaxing.

About this strain

Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
