Walden Trailblazers - Live Resin Infused Prerolls - Blueberry Kush

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Trailblazers - Blueberry Kush Live Resin Infused Prerolls**

Wrap yourself in calm with **Blueberry Kush**, part of Walden’s Trailblazers lineup, now crafted with a new recipe for even more potency! Infused with 30% oil, these prerolls deliver a rich and powerful experience. Despite the high oil content, they burn smoothly, slowly, and long-lasting—perfect for savoring deep relaxation.

Made with care and infused with premium live resin, **Blueberry Kush** is an indica strain cherished for its tranquil effects and rich blueberry flavor. Ideal for unwinding after a long day or preparing for restful sleep, this strain envelops you in a soothing, cozy embrace.

**Why Trailblazers?**
- **30% Oil Content:** Enhanced potency for a stronger, more satisfying experience.
- **Premium Live Resin:** Preserves the full spectrum of flavor and effects.
- **Slow-Burning Perfection:** Designed for smooth, long-lasting relaxation.

Indulge in the serene vibes and lush flavor of **Blueberry Kush**. **Walden Trailblazers** – your path to tranquility, one smooth puff at a time.

About this strain

Blueberry Kush, also known as "Blueberry OG Kush," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry and OG Kush. This strain produces effects that slowly brings on a heavy body sensation, helping consumers forget their stress and relax. Blueberry Kush is a popular choice for evening use, as its dreamy effects will float you into a deep sleep. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and stress.

 

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
