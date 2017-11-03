Walden Trailblazers - Live Resin Infused Prerolls - Maui Wowie

by Walden Cannabis
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
  • Photo of Walden Trailblazers - Live Resin Infused Prerolls - Maui Wowie
About this product

**Walden Trailblazers - Maui Wowie Live Resin Infused Prerolls**

Ignite your spirit with **Maui Wowie**, part of Walden’s Trailblazers lineup, now with a new recipe for unmatched potency! Infused with 30% oil, these prerolls deliver a bold and flavorful experience. Despite the high oil content, they burn smoothly, slowly, and long-lasting—perfect for savoring energetic, tropical vibes.

Infused with premium live resin, **Maui Wowie** is a classic sativa bursting with pineapple and citrus flavors. Known for its energizing and uplifting effects, this strain is ideal for sparking creativity, enhancing outdoor adventures, or fueling daytime fun.

**Why Trailblazers?**
- **30% Oil Content:** Enhanced potency for a stronger, more vibrant experience.
- **Premium Live Resin:** Preserves the full spectrum of tropical flavor and energizing effects.
- **Slow-Burning Perfection:** Crafted for smooth, long-lasting enjoyment.

Take a tropical escape with the bright flavors and uplifting energy of **Maui Wowie**. **Walden Trailblazers** – your path to flavorful, energizing adventures.

About this strain

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
