Walden Trailblazers - Live Resin Infused Prerolls - Watermelon Mimosa

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Trailblazers - Watermelon Mimosa Live Resin Infused Prerolls**

Brighten your day with **Watermelon Mimosa**, part of Walden’s Trailblazers lineup, now crafted with a new recipe for even greater potency! Infused with 30% oil, these prerolls offer a bold and flavorful experience. Despite the high oil content, they burn smoothly, slowly, and long-lasting—perfect for savoring uplifting moments.

Infused with premium live resin, **Watermelon Mimosa** is a balanced hybrid featuring juicy watermelon and zesty citrus flavors. Known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, this strain is perfect for carefree vibes, creative bursts, or social gatherings.

**Why Trailblazers?**
- **30% Oil Content:** Boosted potency for a more vibrant experience.
- **Premium Live Resin:** Retains the full spectrum of flavor and effects.
- **Slow-Burning Perfection:** Designed for smooth, long-lasting enjoyment.

Elevate your mood with the bright, fruity flavors of **Watermelon Mimosa**. **Walden Trailblazers** – your go-to for flavorful, uplifting adventures.

About this strain

Watermelon Mimosa is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Watermelon Zkittlez and Jesus OG. Watermelon Mimosa is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Watermelon Mimosa effects include feeling energetichappy, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and pain. Bred by Elyon Cannabis, Watermelon Mimosa features flavors like citrus, ammonia, and tropical. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Watermelon Mimosa typically ranges from $40-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
