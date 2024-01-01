About this product
Walden Trailblazers - Live Resin Infused Prerolls - Zhirley Temple
IndicaTHC 25.5%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Zhirley Temple is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Zkittles x Animal Cookies and . Zhirley Temple is 25.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Zhirley Temple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zhirley Temple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zhirley Temple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item