Walden Trailblazers - Live Resin Infused Prerolls - Zhirley Temple

by Walden Cannabis
IndicaTHC 25.5%CBD —
About this product

**Walden Trailblazers - Zhirley Temple Live Resin Infused Prerolls**

Unwind in style with **Zhirley Temple**, part of Walden’s Trailblazers lineup, now featuring a new recipe with enhanced potency! Infused with 30% oil, these prerolls offer a richly flavorful and powerful experience. Despite the high oil content, they burn smoothly, slowly, and long-lasting—perfect for savoring every moment.

Crafted with care and infused with premium live resin, **Zhirley Temple** is an indica-dominant strain known for its sweet cherry and floral notes. Its deeply relaxing effects make it the perfect companion for unwinding, soothing your mind, or embracing a moment of calm.

**Why Trailblazers?**
- **30% Oil Content:** Maximum potency for a deeply satisfying experience.
- **Premium Live Resin:** Captures the authentic flavor and essence of the flower.
- **Slow-Burning Perfection:** A smooth, long-lasting burn for ultimate relaxation.

Let **Zhirley Temple** take you to a place of tranquility with its sweet flavors and calming effects. **Walden Trailblazers** – your path to a peaceful and flavorful escape.

About this strain

  • Zhirley Temple effects are mostly calming.

    Zhirley Temple potency is higher THC than average.

Zhirley Temple is a indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Zkittles x Animal Cookies and . Zhirley Temple is 25.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Cresco, the average price of Zhirley Temple typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zhirley Temple’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zhirley Temple, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
