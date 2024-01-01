Walden - Tropic Truffle

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

(Tropicanna Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip) – Tropic Truffle is your ticket to a tropical adventure, bursting with vibrant energy and uplifting vibes. With bright, citrusy flavors balanced by sweet, earthy undertones, this strain is perfect for those moments when you want to feel alive and inspired.

Ideal for daytime fun or lively evenings, Tropic Truffle’s euphoric effects and gentle relaxation keep you buzzing without slowing you down. Bring Tropic Truffle along to your next beach day or creative session – it’s the ultimate companion for turning up the good times.

About this strain

Tropic Truffle is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Tropicana Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip. This strain produces buzzy, uplifting effects that will make you feel happy and unbothered. Tropic Truffle pairs well with energetic activities like socializing with friends or going on a run. Some consumers say this strain makes them feel giggly and creative. With a THC content of 20%, medical marijuana patients choose Tropic Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. This strain features a rich and rancid orange flavor profile that will spike your interest while at the same time making your nose scrunch up. According to growers, Tropic Truffle flowers into lime green buds with rich purple hues throughout. This strain was originally bred by Exotic Genetix as part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup. 

About this brand

Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
