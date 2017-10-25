White Widow 1g

by Walden Cannabis
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

**Walden Tanker - White Widow**

Discover balance and vitality with **White Widow**, now available in Walden’s premium Tanker. This legendary hybrid strain is known for its uplifting and calming effects, making it perfect for creative projects, socializing, or finding focus throughout your day. With a crisp flavor profile of earthy pine and subtle floral sweetness, **White Widow** offers a smooth and invigorating cannabis experience.

The Tanker format allows for clean, precise dosing of pure, naked distillate in a convenient glass syringe. Free from unnecessary additives, solvents, or pesticides, **White Widow** provides a natural and versatile option for balanced enjoyment.

**Product Highlights:**
- **Hybrid:** Harmonious effects for uplifting energy and soothing calm.
- **Pure Naked Distillate:** Free from solvents and pesticides.
- **Precision Dosing:** Glass syringe ensures clean and accurate application.
- **Pesticide-Free & Solvent-Free:** Crafted with the highest purity standards.
- **Sustainable & Eco-Friendly:** Responsibly produced with care for the planet.

Experience the legendary balance of **White Widow Tanker** – a hybrid for clarity, creativity, and calm in a versatile format.

About this strain

White Widow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. White Widow is one of the most famous strains worldwide, first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow is 15% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us White Widow effects include feeling energetic, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Widow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. White Widow features flavors like woody, spicy/herbal, and earthy. The dominant terpenes of this strain are myrcene and caryophyllene, though growing conditions and strain phenotypes may impact the exact blend. The average price of White Widow typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. White Widow is a balanced hybrid that can be enjoyed by both indica and sativa lovers. It has a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and can be grown indoors or outdoors in mild climates. It produces chunky and conical buds with a loose and fluffy texture that are easy to break up despite their stickiness. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Widow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Walden Cannabis
Walden Cannabis
Shop products
Walden Cannabis grew from an eccentric group of climbers, backpackers, and yogis, who appreciated how well cannabis paired with nature. When complemented by a walk in the forest, a bonfire with friends, or a wild skinny-dip in the ocean, cannabis can deepen and enrich our connection with our planet, our brethren, and ourselves. A love of the outdoors is at the heart of our company, so we believe that we all play a role in protecting it. We prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profits; because for us at Walden, a love of our planet demands that we participate in the fight to save it. We invite our consumers to join us in enjoying the outdoors with quality products, and a clean conscience.
Notice a problem?Report this item