Bred by Exotic Genetix, Vanilla Gorilla crosses their own Grease Monkey with Cookies and Cream F2. This plant has heavy yields and a creamy delicious vanilla and cookie flavor profile. Buds are beautiful with a gorgeous lime green hue that is amplified by a thick blanket of trichomes. With Cookies and Cream, Starfighter, and Original Glue in the mix, Vanilla Gorilla will sweep you off your feet and deliver you to your own personal heaven.