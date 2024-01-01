Blueberry Lemonade Gummies 200mg 20-pack

by Wana Brands
HybridTHC 14%CBD —
[20 pack] - 1000mg THC per package | 50mg THC per piece

Blueberry Lemonade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Fuel and Lemon Skunk. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Blueberry Lemonade is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Lemonade typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Lemonade’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Lemonade, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Wana Brands
Not everyone thinks about edibles the same way they think about specialty coffee or craft beer... but why shouldn't they? Every aspect of how a cannabis gummie is made, from the quality of ingredients to the manufacturing and testing to the innovation that makes each product possible, will impact your experience.

Wana Brands has spent more than a decade developing a premium recipe that virtually any adult can enjoy: vegan, gluten-free, sweetened with organic ingredients, lab-tested for consistency, and enhanced with more than 30 class-specific terpenes. With an ever-growing lineup of trailblazing products, including fast-acting and solventless live rosin gummies as well as cannabinoid-powered wellness solutions, Wana is working to unlock the full power of cannabis to enhance lives. It's why customers across the United States and Canada have made Wana North America's fastest growing – and most trusted – edibles company.
