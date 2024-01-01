About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Blueberry Lemonade effects are mostly calming.
Blueberry Lemonade potency is lower THC than average.
Blueberry Lemonade is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blueberry Fuel and Lemon Skunk. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Blueberry Lemonade is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Blueberry Lemonade typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Blueberry Lemonade’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Blueberry Lemonade, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.