Mango Sativa High Dose Sour Gummies 300mg 10-pack

by Wana Brands
THC —CBD —
Product rating:

About this product

A high-dose version of Wana’s classic Sativa gummies.

Infused with a motivating, terpene-enhanced sativa blend, these tropics-inspired gummies contain notes of refreshing sweetness, elevated by a tangy citrus burst.
300mg THC per package
30mg THC per piece

Vegan and Gluten-Free
Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup)
All-Natural Flavors and Colors
Enhanced with 30+ Terpenes
Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging

About this strain

About this brand

Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
