About this product
10mg CBD / 100mg THC per package | 1mg CBD / 10mg THC per piece. Wana Sativa XR Capsules are infused with C02-extracted, full-spectrum cannabis oil. The proprietary extended release formulation prolongs the benefits of active compounds and extends the effects of the sativa formulation to promote an energizing and stimulating experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!