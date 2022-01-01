About this product
Incorporate the advantages of CBD and THC into your everyday life with our Balanced CBD/THC 1:1 disposable vape. Offering a clean, clear and balanced experience, we created this earthy, yet subtly sweet vape to provide the benefits of the entourage effect of THC and CBD. Wana Disposable Vapes are made with state-of-the-art hardware, crafted with all natural ingredients, and enhanced with our proprietary blend of organic botanically derived terpenes for a smooth, delicious and potent experience.
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
