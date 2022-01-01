About this product
A touch of tropical tartness with the undertones of luscious strawberry are the defining flavors in Wana Kiwi Strawberry Drops. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, these lozenges are infused during the cooking process with CBD and THC terpene-enhanced distillate. This popular 1:1 ratio offers psychoactive effects while promoting relaxation and tranquility.
About this brand
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
