Succulently sweet notes paired with an irresistibly refreshing profile makes our distinct Watermelon Drops delicious. Handcrafted with all natural, vegan and gluten free ingredients, these lozenges are infused during the cooking process with indica terpene-enhanced distillate, which can evoke feelings of relaxation and calmness.
Vegan & Gluten Free
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
