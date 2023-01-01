Assorted Hybrid Sour Gummies 200mg 10-pack (MED)

by Wana Brands
THC —CBD —

About this product

A Wana classic, Infused with a balanced terpene-enhanced hybrid blend, our classic assorted pack comes with a combination of all-natural grape, raspberry, lemon, green apple and orange flavors.
200mg THC per package
20mg THC per piece

Vegan and Gluten-Free
Sweetened with Organic Ingredients (No High-Fructose Corn Syrup)
All-Natural Flavors and Colors
Enhanced with 30+ Terpenes
Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging

About this strain

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wana Brands
Wana Brands
Shop products
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
Notice a problem?Report this item