About this product
100mg THC per package | 5mg THC per piece
With a burst of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry, these tangy and delicious tarts are infused with a relaxing terpene-enhanced indica blend.
Vegan and Gluten-Free
All-Natural Flavors and Colors
1g Sugar per Serving with NO High-Fructose Corn Syrup
Enhanced with 30+ Terpenes
Child-Proof, Food-Safe, Sustainable Packaging
About this brand
Wana Brands
Welcome to Wana Brands. Our mission is to enhance our customers’ lives through the responsible use of cannabis.
We are Colorado’s #1 Infused Products company with operations in Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Illinois Michigan and Ohio. Why is Wana #1? It starts with consistency. Our entire process is designed to deliver the same great experience time after time. We have spent years fine-tuning our recipes so that our products are delicious as well as consistent and potent. Try Wana and enhance your life!
