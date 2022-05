Indica dominant, heavy buds on short stems. We were gifted this strain through a friend of the family who developed it to perfection for the Pacific NW climate and palette. 16.08mg terpenes – β-Myrcene, Limonene, α-Farnesene; gives it a spicy and smooth smoke for a relaxing experience; deep bluish green, russet pistils.



3 sleek .4g joints in 109mm cones made of unbleached, ultra thin natural hemp paper with a 40 mm filter. Our method of preparing the flowers and filling the cones gives the toke a smooth draw full of flavor.