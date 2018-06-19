About this product
Pink Champagne is also known as Cherry Kush down in Humbolt. She is finicky in the garden but has such a strong fan base in Seattle that we continue to keep her in our line-up. Gorgeous flowers turn burgundy when ripe. Available in 1g - 7g pouches.
Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.
Pink Champagne effects
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
