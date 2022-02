Indica dominant, power-packed buds on delicate stems that thrive with attention to pruning. Humboldt County bred, the zesty flavors and chill effect are so memorable it keeps people asking for more. 19.28mg terpenes – Pugelone, Limonene, Linalool dominant; skunky earth with mint and citrus; smokey green with golden pistols.



3 sleek .4g joints in 109mm cones made of unbleached, ultra thin natural rice paper with a 40 mm filter. Our method of preparing the flowers and filling the cones gives the toke a smooth draw full of flavor.