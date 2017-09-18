Balanced hybrid with the uplifting kick of diesel and the gorgeous tasty buds of GDP. We were gifted this strain from a former medical safe access point. Patients love it and so will recreational folks with a distinct flavor of sweet pineberry. 21.75mg terpenes – Myrcene, a- Pinene, Caryophyllene dominant; Hues of purple and deep green with golden pistols.



3 sleek .4g joints in 109mm cones made of unbleached, ultra thin natural rice paper with a 40 mm filter. Our method of preparing the flowers and filling the cones gives the toke a smooth draw full of flavor.