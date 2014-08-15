Washington Bud Company
Ripped Bubba Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Ripped Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
