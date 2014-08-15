Loading…
Washington Bud Company

Ripped Bubba Infused Pre-Roll 1.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Ripped Bubba effects

Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
