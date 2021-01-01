Washington Vape Company
Pachamama CBD Tinctures
About this product
The purest CBD oil possible. Made from hemp and coconut – that's it.
Just how Mother Earth intended it. Ethically-sourced, and crafted as the cleanest CBD oil attainable, you'll get a refreshingly earthy finish.
Its Suitable for Daytime or Nighttime use.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!