About this product
• 2 x 1.5 gram king-size pre-rolls per pack
• Rolled with THCA diamonds, golden kief, and filled with premium THCA flower
• USA-grown Gorilla Breath hemp flower
• Lab tested
Elevate your smoking experience with Diamond Duos, the pinnacle of luxury in cannabis consumption.
Each pack features two meticulously crafted, king-sized pre rolls that redefine sophistication and potency. Rolled in THCA diamonds and golden kief, filled with premium THCA flower, and topped with a glass mouthpiece, nothing compares to the experience of a Diamond Duo.
Enjoy the deep earthy aroma and relaxing effects only Gorilla Breath can deliver with these hand-rolled joints. This potent hybrid strain is perfect for any kind of day.
Whether you're a connoisseur seeking the finest in cannabis craftsmanship or simply looking to elevate your smoke session, Diamond Duos promise a premium experience that stands above the rest. Discover the luxury of Diamond Duos from Top Shelf Hemp Co. and elevate your cannabis experience today.
Key Features
• Premium Ingredients: Filled with THCA flower, THCA diamonds, and golden kief for an unparalleled blend of cannabinoids and terpenes.
• Exquisite Craftsmanship: Expertly rolled and crowned, ensuring a smooth and even burn from start to finish.
• Luxurious Finish: The very tip top of each joint is dipped in pure distillate, then delicately rolled in diamond dust and kief, delivering an extra layer of potency and flavor.
Strain Profile: Gorilla Breath (Hybrid)
Parent strains: Original Glue x OG Kush.
Gorilla Breath is a robust hybrid strain celebrated for its relaxing effects, characterized by a rich, earthy aroma and a soothing yet sedative experience.
Diamond Duos 1.5 gram THCA King Size Pre-Rolls - Gorilla Breath (Hybrid)
Waterbeds 'n' StuffPre-rolls
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
