About this product
The PAX Flow Dry Herb Vaporizer is a premium portable vaporizer that brings unmatched airflow and flavor to your flower sessions. With a widened airpath that delivers up to six times the draw strength of earlier PAX models, this sleek device delivers rich, smooth vapor that tastes as good as it looks. Whether you’re searching for a dry herb vape, flower vaporizer, or portable dry herb device, the PAX Flow raises the bar in performance and portability.
At its core is an intelligent hybrid heating system—merging conduction and convection with real-time temperature control—to adapt caloric output based on your pack and pull style. Choose from five intuitive heat modes (Stealth, Efficiency, Flavor, Boost, and Bong/Bubbler mode) to dial in your session, whether you’re after maximum flavor or dense clouds. Loading and cleaning are a breeze too, thanks to the detachable side oven door, open no-clog airpath, removable mouthpiece, and USB-C fast charging that brings you from 0 to full in under 40 minutes.
Included in the box: the PAX Flow vaporizer, flat & raised mouthpieces, multi-tool, oven screens, cleaning swabs, and the USB-C cable—everything you need to start vaping right away. Backed by a solid 2-year warranty (with an extra 2 years when registered within 30 days), it’s a durable and elegant choice for flower connoisseurs who demand style, flavor, and convenience in one compact device.
At its core is an intelligent hybrid heating system—merging conduction and convection with real-time temperature control—to adapt caloric output based on your pack and pull style. Choose from five intuitive heat modes (Stealth, Efficiency, Flavor, Boost, and Bong/Bubbler mode) to dial in your session, whether you’re after maximum flavor or dense clouds. Loading and cleaning are a breeze too, thanks to the detachable side oven door, open no-clog airpath, removable mouthpiece, and USB-C fast charging that brings you from 0 to full in under 40 minutes.
Included in the box: the PAX Flow vaporizer, flat & raised mouthpieces, multi-tool, oven screens, cleaning swabs, and the USB-C cable—everything you need to start vaping right away. Backed by a solid 2-year warranty (with an extra 2 years when registered within 30 days), it’s a durable and elegant choice for flower connoisseurs who demand style, flavor, and convenience in one compact device.
Fulfillment
About this product
The PAX Flow Dry Herb Vaporizer is a premium portable vaporizer that brings unmatched airflow and flavor to your flower sessions. With a widened airpath that delivers up to six times the draw strength of earlier PAX models, this sleek device delivers rich, smooth vapor that tastes as good as it looks. Whether you’re searching for a dry herb vape, flower vaporizer, or portable dry herb device, the PAX Flow raises the bar in performance and portability.
At its core is an intelligent hybrid heating system—merging conduction and convection with real-time temperature control—to adapt caloric output based on your pack and pull style. Choose from five intuitive heat modes (Stealth, Efficiency, Flavor, Boost, and Bong/Bubbler mode) to dial in your session, whether you’re after maximum flavor or dense clouds. Loading and cleaning are a breeze too, thanks to the detachable side oven door, open no-clog airpath, removable mouthpiece, and USB-C fast charging that brings you from 0 to full in under 40 minutes.
Included in the box: the PAX Flow vaporizer, flat & raised mouthpieces, multi-tool, oven screens, cleaning swabs, and the USB-C cable—everything you need to start vaping right away. Backed by a solid 2-year warranty (with an extra 2 years when registered within 30 days), it’s a durable and elegant choice for flower connoisseurs who demand style, flavor, and convenience in one compact device.
At its core is an intelligent hybrid heating system—merging conduction and convection with real-time temperature control—to adapt caloric output based on your pack and pull style. Choose from five intuitive heat modes (Stealth, Efficiency, Flavor, Boost, and Bong/Bubbler mode) to dial in your session, whether you’re after maximum flavor or dense clouds. Loading and cleaning are a breeze too, thanks to the detachable side oven door, open no-clog airpath, removable mouthpiece, and USB-C fast charging that brings you from 0 to full in under 40 minutes.
Included in the box: the PAX Flow vaporizer, flat & raised mouthpieces, multi-tool, oven screens, cleaning swabs, and the USB-C cable—everything you need to start vaping right away. Backed by a solid 2-year warranty (with an extra 2 years when registered within 30 days), it’s a durable and elegant choice for flower connoisseurs who demand style, flavor, and convenience in one compact device.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
Notice a problem?Report this item