About this product
The Puffco Peak Pro 3DXL Daybreak Edition is a game-changer for concentrate lovers who want bigger clouds, longer sessions, and a premium look. This limited edition device combines Puffco’s most advanced technology with a radiant Daybreak finish that turns heads while delivering serious performance.
At the heart of the Daybreak is the 3DXL Chamber, which holds nearly 80% more than the standard 3D Chamber and produces double the vapor. You’ll get smoother hits, less reclaim buildup, and consistent results thanks to smart heat sensors that keep every session perfectly balanced. With an average 20-second heat-up time, you can go from load to inhale fast, and the battery delivers around 40 sessions per charge.
The Peak Pro 3DXL also works with the Puffco Connect app, giving you full control over temperature settings, session length, and even the LED light colors. An exclusive XL Vapor Mode unlocks when paired with the 3DXL Chamber, so you can push clouds even further. Wireless Qi charging and USB-C make recharging simple and efficient, especially if you pair it with the optional Power Dock.
Every Daybreak Edition includes a gold 3DXL Chamber with Joystick Carb Cap, hand-fluted opal-infused glass bubbler, USB-C cable and adapter, cotton swabs, and a durable carrying case.
If you’re looking for a sleek, limited edition upgrade to your dabbing experience, the Puffco Peak Pro 3DXL Daybreak Edition delivers bigger hits, smarter controls, and a design that stands apart.
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
