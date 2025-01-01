About this product
High End Dab Rig by Puffco
• Now comes with 3DXL chamber, all for the same price.
The Peak Pro represents a new standard for concentrate consumption technology.
For the beginner, it's the most efficient and seamless way to experience the magic of concentrates.
For the connoisseur, it offers the highest level of customization and control to dial in the exact experience you're looking for.
The Peak Pro 3DXL chamber is the engine for the entire device. A unique sensor embedded inside of the chamber communicates with your Peak Pro, keeping your temperature exactly where it needs to be - regardless of how hard you inhale or how much oil you put in. The new 3DXL chamber is engineered with thinner ceramic walls for larger concentrate capacity.
Paired with the new Oculus Carb Cap, you get the clearest window into your dab experience, making the magic of melting concentrates clearly visible. Its press-fit connection locks into the chamber, keeping your carb cap and your oil where they belong, along with an incorporated directional air-path into the design that maximizes vapor production.
Mobile App Connectivity
Enhance the Peak Pro and access expanded features using the available mobile app. Compatible with most modern smart phones, simply connect to your Peak Pro via bluetooth to:
• Create and save dozens of custom heat profiles
• Customize temperature, time, and LED color
• Customize Boost Mode
• Lean More and Download the app on Puffco's site.
What's Included
• Peak Pro Base
• Peak Pro Glass 2.0
• 3DXL Chamber
• Joystick Cap
• Loading Tool
• Cotton Swabs
• USB-C Cable
• Carry Case
Full Specs
• Bluetooth App Connectivity
• Wireless Qi Charging (Power Dock Sold Separately)
• USB-C Connection
• Real-Time Temp. Control
• Large sealed ceramic chamber
• Customizable LED Lights
• Double Water Capacity
• Auto-Sleep Function
• 4 pre-programmed heat settings. (More available through the app)
• 2-hour fast charge time
• 30-session average battery life
• 30-second heatup time
• Carrying Case Included
Puffco Peak Pro 3DXL - Onyx
Waterbeds 'n' StuffPortable Vaporizers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
