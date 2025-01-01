About this product
The Puffco Pivot – Mocha Edition is a limited-release portable vaporizer that blends style, power, and convenience into one sleek dab pen. Finished in a rich mocha brown with copper accents, this collectible device delivers the quality Puffco is known for in a compact, travel-ready form. Whether you call it a wax vape pen, dab pen, or portable concentrate vaporizer, the Pivot is designed to make every session smooth, flavorful, and reliable.
At its core is Puffco’s advanced 3D Chamber technology, which heats from the sides and bottom to preserve terpenes and produce consistent vapor. The Pivot features four preset heat settings, a light-bar dab timer, and haptic feedback so you’ll always know when it’s ready to go. With USB-C charging, you’ll get around 15 sessions per charge—ideal for on-the-go dabbing without being tied to a desktop unit.
Every Puffco Pivot Mocha kit includes the Pivot base, chamber, mouthpiece, loading tool, cotton swabs, and a USB-C charging cable. Compact and portable, this wax vape pen fits easily into your pocket or bag, making it the perfect choice for concentrate enthusiasts who want a stylish device with powerful performance. If you’re searching for a Puffco dab pen that stands out, the Mocha Pivot is a must-have addition to your collection.
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
