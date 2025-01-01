About this product
Randy's Inspo quickly became one of our most popular vapes. Now Randy's is back with the new and improved Inspo+, the same sleek and discreet stealth vape as before but with an improved 1000 mAh battery size, an LCD display, and a wider range of voltage settings.
Randy's Inspo+ is a stealth vape ready for you to enjoy anywhere. The Inspo+ slips into any pocket or purse with ease, and is shaped like an ELF bar or other disposable vape. This vaporizer has a rechargeable 1000 mAh battery and has a button-free, auto-draw operation.
The top can be pulled off to reveal a 510-thread connection and an included Sand Quartz atomizer, ready for your favorite waxy concentrates. Use your favorite concentrate cartridge: the Inspo can support up to 2 gram carts!
What Makes the Randy's Inspo+ so Good?
Discreet Design: The Randy's Inspo+ is a small stealth vape that can fit in the palm of your hand and can quickly slip into pockets or purses.
Auto-Draw Activated: The Inspo Plus is button-free and can be activated with just your breath. Simply inhale to vape, change settings, or begin the Inspo Plus' pre-heat mode. But don't worry if that's too much to handle: The Inspo Plus also has a button at the bottom which can do the same things.
Sand Quartz Atomizer Included: Get started vaping your concentrates right away with the Randy's Inspo+ Sand Quartz Atomizer. This 510-threaded cartridge has a fritted-quartz dish to maximize airflow and to heat quickly.
Extended Battery Life: The Inspo Plus boasts a 1000 mAh battery- that's 1.5x larger than the regular Randy's Inspo!
New LCD Display: The Randy's Inspo+ has a new LCD display filled with useful information including battery life, voltage setting, and a puff counter.
510-Thread: With a 510-thread connection, the Randy's Inspo+ can support most vape cartridges and 510 accessories on the market today. Use the included Sand Quartz Atomizer, or plug in your favorite accessory.
Auto-Draw Activated
The Randy's Inspo+ features auto-draw, a button-free vaping experience where you simply inhale to activate your cart and vape. But, the Inspo+ has many features which can all be activated by inhaling:
Rapid draw 2 times to activate preheat. The Inspo will stay activated for 15 seconds at a constant 1.8 V. Preheating will stop if any other operation happens.
Rapid draw 1 time to adjust voltage between 5 settings:
2.4 V: Yellow Light, 1 signal bar on display
2.6 V: Purple Light, 2 signal bars on display
2.8 V: Green Light, 3 signal bars on display
3.4 V: Blue Light, 4 signal bars on display
3.8 V: Red Light, 5 signal bars on display
Button Operations
The Randy's Inspo Plus has a little button on the bottom. Pressing it once will turn on the LCD display to show you all sorts of information. The button on the bottom of the Inspo Plus can also do all the functions listed above for auto-draw activation:
Press the button 1 times to cycle between 5 voltages,
Press the button 2 times to turn on pre-heat.
Inspo+ Specs
Battery Capacity: 1,000 mAh
Connection Type: 510 Thread
Voltage Range: 2.4v - 3.8v
Operation: Draw-Activated
Haptic Feedback
Preheating Function
Puff Counter
Fits up to 2 Gram Cartridges
What's Included in the Kit:
Inspo+ Vaporizer
Sand Quartz Atomizer
User Manual
Randy's Inspo+
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
About this brand
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
