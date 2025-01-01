Randy's Inspo quickly became one of our most popular vapes. Now Randy's is back with the new and improved Inspo+, the same sleek and discreet stealth vape as before but with an improved 1000 mAh battery size, an LCD display, and a wider range of voltage settings.



Randy's Inspo+ is a stealth vape ready for you to enjoy anywhere. The Inspo+ slips into any pocket or purse with ease, and is shaped like an ELF bar or other disposable vape. This vaporizer has a rechargeable 1000 mAh battery and has a button-free, auto-draw operation.



The top can be pulled off to reveal a 510-thread connection and an included Sand Quartz atomizer, ready for your favorite waxy concentrates. Use your favorite concentrate cartridge: the Inspo can support up to 2 gram carts!



What Makes the Randy's Inspo+ so Good?

Discreet Design: The Randy's Inspo+ is a small stealth vape that can fit in the palm of your hand and can quickly slip into pockets or purses.

Auto-Draw Activated: The Inspo Plus is button-free and can be activated with just your breath. Simply inhale to vape, change settings, or begin the Inspo Plus' pre-heat mode. But don't worry if that's too much to handle: The Inspo Plus also has a button at the bottom which can do the same things.

Sand Quartz Atomizer Included: Get started vaping your concentrates right away with the Randy's Inspo+ Sand Quartz Atomizer. This 510-threaded cartridge has a fritted-quartz dish to maximize airflow and to heat quickly.

Extended Battery Life: The Inspo Plus boasts a 1000 mAh battery- that's 1.5x larger than the regular Randy's Inspo!

New LCD Display: The Randy's Inspo+ has a new LCD display filled with useful information including battery life, voltage setting, and a puff counter.

510-Thread: With a 510-thread connection, the Randy's Inspo+ can support most vape cartridges and 510 accessories on the market today. Use the included Sand Quartz Atomizer, or plug in your favorite accessory.

Auto-Draw Activated

The Randy's Inspo+ features auto-draw, a button-free vaping experience where you simply inhale to activate your cart and vape. But, the Inspo+ has many features which can all be activated by inhaling:



Rapid draw 2 times to activate preheat. The Inspo will stay activated for 15 seconds at a constant 1.8 V. Preheating will stop if any other operation happens.

Rapid draw 1 time to adjust voltage between 5 settings:

2.4 V: Yellow Light, 1 signal bar on display

2.6 V: Purple Light, 2 signal bars on display

2.8 V: Green Light, 3 signal bars on display

3.4 V: Blue Light, 4 signal bars on display

3.8 V: Red Light, 5 signal bars on display

Button Operations

The Randy's Inspo Plus has a little button on the bottom. Pressing it once will turn on the LCD display to show you all sorts of information. The button on the bottom of the Inspo Plus can also do all the functions listed above for auto-draw activation:



Press the button 1 times to cycle between 5 voltages,

Press the button 2 times to turn on pre-heat.

Inspo+ Specs

Battery Capacity: 1,000 mAh

Connection Type: 510 Thread

Voltage Range: 2.4v - 3.8v

Operation: Draw-Activated

Haptic Feedback

Preheating Function

Puff Counter

Fits up to 2 Gram Cartridges

What's Included in the Kit:

Inspo+ Vaporizer

Sand Quartz Atomizer

User Manual



