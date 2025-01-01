About this product
Some Things Should Never Change - Unless they get Better
Since the ‘70’s, the PowerHitter™ has been the quickest and easiest way to extract the maximum potential from a smoke. Old timers will immediately recognize this from their collection fondly as it was simply the funnest way to enjoy rolled smokes. Now, the classic design has been updated with modern materials to create the next generation of the ultimate smoking device.
What is a Power Hitter?
Simply put: a Power Hitter is the best way to enjoy your joints! You light it and insert it into the special holder in the cap. Screw it on, cover the carb hole, and squeeze.
Powerhitters are so much fun because they blow smoke in a stream out. No sharing mouthpieces, no passing joints; just shoot dank smoke and inhale.
Just "Grip It and Rip It!"
It shoots out a steady heady long white straw of smoke that you inhale inches away from your mouth making it one of the safest ways to share a smoke. No more wet passes! No more cooties!
Be the first in 40 years to own a new one!
Limited Edition Eggplant Purple Color
Attention Powerhitter enthusiasts and collectors! Waterbeds 'n' Stuff was one of PowerHitter's OG supporters, so we have their original product from their crowdfunding campaign.
This awesome limited edition Eggplant color is our favorite shade of purple, but we're offering these at a low price with our 20% off on top!
There's never been a better time than now to enjoy a Powerhitter. If you want to show off, or know someone who really likes power hitters, surprise them with these limited edition, 2020 Crowdfunding Campaign Color Powerhitters: Eggplant (Aubergine) color!
Why is the PowerHitter so dope?
It's fun and easy to use!
Stop wasting your material.
Since the PowerHitter bottle captures 100% of the smoke, there’s zero waste – which means the only smoke you’re putting in the environment is coming from your lungs. Plus, you can smoke every millimeter of a pre-roll without worrying about roach clips or burning your fingers.
Avoid burn holes.
Do you enjoy smoking in bed? No worries! Avoid burn holes to your bed, clothes and your skin. Since the PowerHitter is a totally self-contained unit, you won’t have to worry about ashes or hot embers ever again.
Share with your friends.
Since the PowerHitter is virtually unbreakable, you can literally toss it across the room – giving new meaning to ‘Puff, puff pass!’
Stop worrying about germs.
The PowerHitter blasts a steady stream of smoke directly into your mouth (or nose) with no contact on the mouthpiece required, making it the most sanitary way you can smoke a pre-roll.
Waterbeds 'n' Stuff
We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 50 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America.
Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs.
We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions.
Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices.
We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products.
Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
