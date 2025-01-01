Some Things Should Never Change - Unless they get Better

Since the ‘70’s, the PowerHitter™ has been the quickest and easiest way to extract the maximum potential from a smoke. Old timers will immediately recognize this from their collection fondly as it was simply the funnest way to enjoy rolled smokes. Now, the classic design has been updated with modern materials to create the next generation of the ultimate smoking device.



What is a Power Hitter?

Simply put: a Power Hitter is the best way to enjoy your joints! You light it and insert it into the special holder in the cap. Screw it on, cover the carb hole, and squeeze.



Powerhitters are so much fun because they blow smoke in a stream out. No sharing mouthpieces, no passing joints; just shoot dank smoke and inhale.



Just "Grip It and Rip It!"



It shoots out a steady heady long white straw of smoke that you inhale inches away from your mouth making it one of the safest ways to share a smoke. No more wet passes! No more cooties!



Be the first in 40 years to own a new one!



Limited Edition Eggplant Purple Color

Attention Powerhitter enthusiasts and collectors! Waterbeds 'n' Stuff was one of PowerHitter's OG supporters, so we have their original product from their crowdfunding campaign.



This awesome limited edition Eggplant color is our favorite shade of purple, but we're offering these at a low price with our 20% off on top!



There's never been a better time than now to enjoy a Powerhitter. If you want to show off, or know someone who really likes power hitters, surprise them with these limited edition, 2020 Crowdfunding Campaign Color Powerhitters: Eggplant (Aubergine) color!



Why is the PowerHitter so dope?

It's fun and easy to use!

Stop wasting your material.

Since the PowerHitter bottle captures 100% of the smoke, there’s zero waste – which means the only smoke you’re putting in the environment is coming from your lungs. Plus, you can smoke every millimeter of a pre-roll without worrying about roach clips or burning your fingers.



Avoid burn holes.

Do you enjoy smoking in bed? No worries! Avoid burn holes to your bed, clothes and your skin. Since the PowerHitter is a totally self-contained unit, you won’t have to worry about ashes or hot embers ever again.



Share with your friends.

Since the PowerHitter is virtually unbreakable, you can literally toss it across the room – giving new meaning to ‘Puff, puff pass!’



Stop worrying about germs.

The PowerHitter blasts a steady stream of smoke directly into your mouth (or nose) with no contact on the mouthpiece required, making it the most sanitary way you can smoke a pre-roll.

read more