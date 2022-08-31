Tour Highlights

3 Hour Bus Tour

Suit up and Walk through 220,000 sq ft grow

No Glass between you and the plants

See TWO Grow Facilities

$20 Cannabis Voucher with free delivery or pickup​

Visit 2 Highend Dispensaries

Grab food at the Grand Central Market

Welcome to Los Angeles' Exclusive ALL ACCESS Grow Tour and Lounge Experience. There are so many tour options out there but ONLY The Weed Bus will get you within inches of the plants. Energize your sense of smell and feel the growing temperatures. Board our luxury 420 friendly limo party bus with custom ventilation, audio/video, water and the most entertaining guides in LA! With over 7 tours a week available in ANY language and Sensory Sensitive for the hearing impaired. Weed Bus LA creates a safe and inclusive space to meet and sesh with 20 new friends from around the world!



Suit-up and walk through LA's largest grow facility with a complete seed to sale tour from one of their Master Growers. Have all your cannabis questions answered by the leading growers in the industry. Absolutely no glass between you and the plants allows for the best selfie shots, pictures and videos. No matter how many grows you have seen, you will be blown away by this experience. From first time smokers to professional cloud blowers this tour is a MUST DO for everyone!