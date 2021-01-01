Loading…
weed packaging and beyond

10 ml Polystyrene Concentrate Containers

About this product

Our Polystyrene Concentrate Containers are the perfect container for your concentrates. Whether for wax, shatter, crumble or any other type of concentrate these Polystyrene Concentrate Containers are ideal packaging.

Quantity: 250 units
Size: 10 ml
Color: Clear
Material: Polystyrene

Recyclable
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
