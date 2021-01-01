About this product

Our child resistant 13 Dram Pop Top Bottles are made of premium FDA approved and BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic. They have an airtight seal and moisture resistant design making them the perfect container for storing and keeping your favorite cannabis flowers or small edibles fresh. Its child resistant design and squeeze type features offers a cost effective and convenient way to store both medical and recreational marijuana making them the ideal go to packaging for your dispensary business.



To open, firmly squeeze both sides near the top which produces a signature strong “pop” sound that the industry grown to know and love.



Quantity: 315 units

Size: 13 Dram

Capacity: 1-2 grams

Dimensions: 1.04” x 2.75”



Child Resistant

BPA Free

Recyclable

Pharmaceutical Grade Material

Moisture Resistant Features

Airtight