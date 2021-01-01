Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand weed packaging and beyond

weed packaging and beyond

13 Dram Pop Top Bottles Child Resistant - 315 Units

About this product

Our child resistant 13 Dram Pop Top Bottles are made of premium FDA approved and BPA free pharmaceutical grade plastic. They have an airtight seal and moisture resistant design making them the perfect container for storing and keeping your favorite cannabis flowers or small edibles fresh. Its child resistant design and squeeze type features offers a cost effective and convenient way to store both medical and recreational marijuana making them the ideal go to packaging for your dispensary business.

To open, firmly squeeze both sides near the top which produces a signature strong “pop” sound that the industry grown to know and love.

Quantity: 315 units
Size: 13 Dram
Capacity: 1-2 grams
Dimensions: 1.04” x 2.75”

Child Resistant
BPA Free
Recyclable
Pharmaceutical Grade Material
Moisture Resistant Features
Airtight
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!