Formulated to target the wear and tear from physical activity, Weed Sport™ CBD Muscle Rub is a safe play in your pain management game. Starting with a whole plant infusion into a signature blend of natural ingredients, we let the hemp do the heavy lifting in this gym bag essential.



Use Weed Sport™ CBD Muscle Rub daily on your neck, back, shoulders, hands, or anywhere else on your body that needs some extra love.



Each 1oz / 30ml jar features approximately 200mg of whole plant industrial hemp-derived CBD.