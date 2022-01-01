About this product
Our Borosilicate glass pipe bowls are intended to be used with our MAZE-X pipe. Your order will come as a 3 pack with a case.
This is a great option if you want to have additional pipe bowls to swap out your goods; or if you're short on time and can't clean your glass pipe bowls.
PRODUCT FEATURES
• Made from Borosilicate Glass
• Reusable
• 3 Pack
• 1.13" Diameter
About this brand
Weedgets
Weedgets was founded by Michael Barenboym, a world-renowned medical-device engineer and designer, who spent over 35-years of his career developing life saving technologies. Among his 100+ patented technologies, are artificial heart systems, spine reconstructive surgical equipment, cancer oblation devices, automated resuscitation machines, endoscopic and laparoscopy robotic systems, obstetrics and gynecology instruments, congestive obstructive pulmonary devices, just to name a few.
Michael is now working hard for you and other members of the smoking community, to develop pipes and accessories that will enhance your smoking experience.
