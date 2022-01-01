Our DOOB TUBE FILTER TIP INSERTS are perfect for blocking resin, tar, and red hot flower bits. They protect your tongue and throat from burns, meaning no more "scooby snacks" in your mouth, just clean and cool smoke!



These DOOB TUBE FILTER TIP INSERTS work with most pre-rolls and joints, and are very easy to clean in isopropyl alcohol. Designed to fit in our DOOB TUBES, which are discreet and smell-proof carrying cases for your joints.