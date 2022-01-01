About this product
Our DOOB TUBE FILTER TIP INSERTS are perfect for blocking resin, tar, and red hot flower bits. They protect your tongue and throat from burns, meaning no more "scooby snacks" in your mouth, just clean and cool smoke!
These DOOB TUBE FILTER TIP INSERTS work with most pre-rolls and joints, and are very easy to clean in isopropyl alcohol. Designed to fit in our DOOB TUBES, which are discreet and smell-proof carrying cases for your joints.
About this brand
Weedgets
Weedgets was founded by Michael Barenboym, a world-renowned medical-device engineer and designer, who spent over 35-years of his career developing life saving technologies. Among his 100+ patented technologies, are artificial heart systems, spine reconstructive surgical equipment, cancer oblation devices, automated resuscitation machines, endoscopic and laparoscopy robotic systems, obstetrics and gynecology instruments, congestive obstructive pulmonary devices, just to name a few.
Michael is now working hard for you and other members of the smoking community, to develop pipes and accessories that will enhance your smoking experience.
