This machined aluminum DOOB TUBE has an integrated, reusable, easy-to-clean, joint filter tip that removes resin, tar and other "Scooby Snacks."
The filter protects your mouth and lungs from unwanted hot bits of resin and tar, preventing tongue and throat burns. It also cools the smoke and makes it incredibly smooth. This DOOB TUBE is smell proof and provides a child safety lock. Made from biodegradable & non toxic materials, it is sustainable and safe for the environment.
FEATURES
• Aircraft Grade Aluminum
• Filter Tip Blocks Resin & Tar
• Filter Tip Protects Your Lungs
• Provides Child Safety Lock
• Fits Joints, Blunts, Pre-rolls
• Provides Space for Extra Filter
• Smell Proof When Closed
About this brand
Weedgets
Weedgets was founded by Michael Barenboym, a world-renowned medical-device engineer and designer, who spent over 35-years of his career developing life saving technologies. Among his 100+ patented technologies, are artificial heart systems, spine reconstructive surgical equipment, cancer oblation devices, automated resuscitation machines, endoscopic and laparoscopy robotic systems, obstetrics and gynecology instruments, congestive obstructive pulmonary devices, just to name a few.
Michael is now working hard for you and other members of the smoking community, to develop pipes and accessories that will enhance your smoking experience.
