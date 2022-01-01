This machined aluminum DOOB TUBE has an integrated, reusable, easy-to-clean, joint filter tip that removes resin, tar and other "Scooby Snacks."

The filter protects your mouth and lungs from unwanted hot bits of resin and tar, preventing tongue and throat burns. It also cools the smoke and makes it incredibly smooth. This DOOB TUBE is smell proof and provides a child safety lock. Made from biodegradable & non toxic materials, it is sustainable and safe for the environment.



FEATURES

• Aircraft Grade Aluminum

• Filter Tip Blocks Resin & Tar

• Filter Tip Protects Your Lungs

• Provides Child Safety Lock

• Fits Joints, Blunts, Pre-rolls

• Provides Space for Extra Filter

• Smell Proof When Closed