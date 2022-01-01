Replacement mesh PIPE-PODs for MAZE and SLIDER pipes. Manufactured with premium stainless steel. 0.5" diameter with a universal shape.



- DO NOT FIT THE MAZE-X PIPE -



This is the only bowl on the market that does not require you to grind the flower. The kiln effect inside the POD burns unground flower really well. These high-end bowl-pods are designed for your enhanced smoking pleasure. The stainless steel PODs come with lids that make them very convenient for travel. Pre-pack as many as you need for your trip, and then pop them in and out of your pipe.



Our PIPE PODs are made from high end surgical grade stainless steel, which provides a safe inhalation, no oxidation, and no metal taste.



MESH POD FEATURES

• Disposable PODs (soak in 70% isopropyl alcohol, then rinse; or throw away)

• No Oxidation

• No Metal Taste

• Excellent Draw