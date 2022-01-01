About this product
Replacement stainless steel PIPE-PODs for MAZE and SLIDER pipes. Manufactured with premium stainless steel. 0.5" diameter with a universal shape.
- DO NOT FIT THE MAZE-X PIPE -
This is the only bowl on the market that does not require you to grind the flower. The kiln effect inside the POD burns unground flower really well. These high-end bowl-pods are designed for your enhanced smoking pleasure. The stainless steel PODs come with lids that make them very convenient for travel. Pre-pack as many as you need for your trip, and then pop them in and out of your pipe.
Our PIPE PODs are made from high end surgical grade stainless steel, which provides a safe inhalation, no oxidation, and no metal taste.
STAINLESS STEEL POD FEATURES
• Multi-Use PODs
• Come with Lids That Snap Onto Bowls
• Extremely Easy to Wash (soak overnight in 70% isopropyl alcohol, then rinse under hot water)
• No Oxidation
• No Metal Taste
• Excellent Draw
About this brand
Weedgets
Weedgets was founded by Michael Barenboym, a world-renowned medical-device engineer and designer, who spent over 35-years of his career developing life saving technologies. Among his 100+ patented technologies, are artificial heart systems, spine reconstructive surgical equipment, cancer oblation devices, automated resuscitation machines, endoscopic and laparoscopy robotic systems, obstetrics and gynecology instruments, congestive obstructive pulmonary devices, just to name a few.
Michael is now working hard for you and other members of the smoking community, to develop pipes and accessories that will enhance your smoking experience.
