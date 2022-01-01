Replacement stainless steel PIPE-PODs for MAZE and SLIDER pipes. Manufactured with premium stainless steel. 0.5" diameter with a universal shape.



- DO NOT FIT THE MAZE-X PIPE -



This is the only bowl on the market that does not require you to grind the flower. The kiln effect inside the POD burns unground flower really well. These high-end bowl-pods are designed for your enhanced smoking pleasure. The stainless steel PODs come with lids that make them very convenient for travel. Pre-pack as many as you need for your trip, and then pop them in and out of your pipe.



Our PIPE PODs are made from high end surgical grade stainless steel, which provides a safe inhalation, no oxidation, and no metal taste.



STAINLESS STEEL POD FEATURES

• Multi-Use PODs

• Come with Lids That Snap Onto Bowls

• Extremely Easy to Wash (soak overnight in 70% isopropyl alcohol, then rinse under hot water)

• No Oxidation

• No Metal Taste

• Excellent Draw