About this product
Our Silicone Cap Replacements are intended to be used with our MAZE-X pipe. Your order will come as a single cap with a case.
This is a great option if you loose or accidentally tear your cap.
PRODUCT FEATURES
• Made from Silicone
• Reusable
• Easy to Clean
About this brand
Weedgets
Weedgets was founded by Michael Barenboym, a world-renowned medical-device engineer and designer, who spent over 35-years of his career developing life saving technologies. Among his 100+ patented technologies, are artificial heart systems, spine reconstructive surgical equipment, cancer oblation devices, automated resuscitation machines, endoscopic and laparoscopy robotic systems, obstetrics and gynecology instruments, congestive obstructive pulmonary devices, just to name a few.
Michael is now working hard for you and other members of the smoking community, to develop pipes and accessories that will enhance your smoking experience.
