About this product
Designed for your enhanced smoking pleasure, patented Weedgets filter tips completely eliminate smoke harshness. They even remove resin and tar, then cool the smoke, minimizing coughing. Our filter tips allow you to smoke your tobacco or legal dry herb without waste, and without burning your fingers. They also prevent that unwanted tar smell from getting on your fingers.
These filter tips are made from the highest medical grade silicone available, and they don't burn. They are also extremely easy to clean by simply soaking in isopropyl alcohol for 2-12 hours or overnight, then rinsing under hot running water.
Perfect fit for Weedgets MAZE, MAZE-X & SLIDER Pipes. Also perfect for joints, pre-rolls, and one-hitters, adding a layer of protection for your lungs.
KEY FEATURES
• Cools Smoke
• Saves Money as they are perfect roach clips, no flower wasted
• Protects from Throat Burns
• Blocks Hot Resin & Tar
• Protects Your Lungs
• Eliminates Tar Smell on Fingers
• Works with Charcoal Filters (Size: 8, 4mm x 35mm)
• Extremely Easy to Clean
Fully Compatible with other tips, pre-rolls (like RAW all sizes), all rolled cones, rolling filters, smoking pipes, and tobacco or herb cigarettes.
These filter tips are made from the highest medical grade silicone available, and they don't burn. They are also extremely easy to clean by simply soaking in isopropyl alcohol for 2-12 hours or overnight, then rinsing under hot running water.
Perfect fit for Weedgets MAZE, MAZE-X & SLIDER Pipes. Also perfect for joints, pre-rolls, and one-hitters, adding a layer of protection for your lungs.
KEY FEATURES
• Cools Smoke
• Saves Money as they are perfect roach clips, no flower wasted
• Protects from Throat Burns
• Blocks Hot Resin & Tar
• Protects Your Lungs
• Eliminates Tar Smell on Fingers
• Works with Charcoal Filters (Size: 8, 4mm x 35mm)
• Extremely Easy to Clean
Fully Compatible with other tips, pre-rolls (like RAW all sizes), all rolled cones, rolling filters, smoking pipes, and tobacco or herb cigarettes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedgets
Weedgets was founded by Michael Barenboym, a world-renowned medical-device engineer and designer, who spent over 35-years of his career developing life saving technologies. Among his 100+ patented technologies, are artificial heart systems, spine reconstructive surgical equipment, cancer oblation devices, automated resuscitation machines, endoscopic and laparoscopy robotic systems, obstetrics and gynecology instruments, congestive obstructive pulmonary devices, just to name a few.
Michael is now working hard for you and other members of the smoking community, to develop pipes and accessories that will enhance your smoking experience.
Michael is now working hard for you and other members of the smoking community, to develop pipes and accessories that will enhance your smoking experience.