About this product
Weedgets inconspicuous 6.5"x 9.5 SMELL PROOF STASH BAGS come fully equip with a built-in combination lock, and have full active carbon lined PU leather.
This odor proof bag has multiple pockets for organizing all of your Weedgets products and goods. It's perfect for odorless travel and stash storage.
FEATURES
• Smell Proof
• Active Carbon Lined PU Leather
• Built-in Combination Lock
• Water Repellent
• Discreet
• Perfect for Travel
About this brand
Weedgets
Weedgets was founded by Michael Barenboym, a world-renowned medical-device engineer and designer, who spent over 35-years of his career developing life saving technologies. Among his 100+ patented technologies, are artificial heart systems, spine reconstructive surgical equipment, cancer oblation devices, automated resuscitation machines, endoscopic and laparoscopy robotic systems, obstetrics and gynecology instruments, congestive obstructive pulmonary devices, just to name a few.
Michael is now working hard for you and other members of the smoking community, to develop pipes and accessories that will enhance your smoking experience.
