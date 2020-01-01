WeedMD is a HEALTH CANADA LICENSED PRODUCER under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR).﻿ WeedMD’s team of knowledgeable professionals are committed to providing physicians and patients the resources and guidance needed to customize the best treatment plan. CUSTOMER SERVICE Our WeedMD team is always available to answer any questions; your inquiries are our priority. Call us, toll-free, at 1-844-WEEDMD-6 (1-844-933-3636), or email at us at SENDMEINFORMATION@WEEDMD.COM. QUALITY ASSURANCE At WeedMD our medical cannabis is produced in compliance with the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations and all of our products are laboratory tested to ensure patients have access to safe and consistent products.