ACDC Auto, a Feminized Autoflower selection, carries the heritage of Cannatonic x Ruderalis. Cultivators praise its autoflower flair: Beginner. Registering 2% THC, it’s built for potency. 19% CBD content provides a calming undertone. 40% indica paired with 40% sativa creates balance. 63 to 70 days marks its flowering window. Sweet, Pine, Woody, Lemon melds with Caryophyllene, Linalool, Terpinolene for a distinctive flavor profile. It’s celebrated for its energetic, focused, relaxed, happy, uplifting effects. Perfect for Greenhouse, Indoor, Outdoor cultivation environments. Flourishes under Mediterranean, Arid, Temperate climate. Let its legacy become part of your story.
