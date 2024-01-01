Adrenaline OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Adrenaline OG feminized has been derived from: Painkiller x Power Kush x Cbd Skunk. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 63 to 77 days. Adrenaline OG feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 180 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: lemon, earthy, haze, spicy, skunk and the effects can best be described as: cerebral, creative, energetic, focused, uplifting, talkative.



Learn more about Adrenaline OG feminized, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Adrenaline OG feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

