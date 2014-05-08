Afghani autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 80% indica. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she conbtains 20% ruderalis . Afghani autoflower has been derived from: Afghani x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Afghani is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 90 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 90 cm and will yield 60 to 120 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, flowery, earthy, spicy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy.



Now in stock, buy Afghani autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more