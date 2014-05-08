About this product
About this strain
Afghani effects
Reported by real people like you
498 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
59% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!