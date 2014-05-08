Afghani feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 100% indica and {"en": null}% sativa. Afghani feminized has been derived from: Afghani. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Afghani is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 and 250 cm and will yield 450 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, herbal, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, sleepy.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, herbal, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, sleepy.

