AK 47 autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 35% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. AK 47 has been derived from: Thai Skunk x Mexican x Afghani x ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 70 days. AK 47 autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 80 cm and yields up to 475 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 550 to 675 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: pungent, herbal, sweet and the effects can best be described as: energetic, happy, relaxed, talkative.



